CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina held off a late Texas State rally to beat the Bobcats 31-23 for its fifth straight-win on Saturday night.

On the first offensive snap for Coastal, wide receiver Sam Pinckney made history when he recorded a reception in his 55th consecutive game, setting a new NCAA record.

Pinckney finished with a game-high 81 yards receiving on six catches.

The Chants have a week off Sun Belt play and will travel to West Point to face Army next Saturday at 12:00 p.m.