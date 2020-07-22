Charlotte MLS franchise named Charlotte (FC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte’s Major League Soccer franchise is officially named Charlotte Football Club (FC), the organization announced today. In addition to revealing the club name, Charlotte FC unveiled team branding, including its crest and colors.

The Charlotte FC brand launched today at 11 am ET with a live show presented by Ally Financial Inc. The brand launch can be viewed on the club’s website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. Additional content will be posted on the club’s Instagram channel.

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” said Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

The design inspiration for the Charlotte FC crest was derived from Charlotte’s unique history as the first American city to have its own branch of the United States Mint. The blue, black and white crest is in a circular shape, a modern interpretation of the historic coins made locally. In the center of the crest lies a four-point crown, a nod to the Queen City moniker and the historic four wards of Uptown Charlotte. The engraved typeface and Minted 2022 border mark are additional details paying homage to the club’s inaugural season.

“The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte’s rich history,” said Charlotte FC Owner David Tepper. “When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone.”

Working alongside founding and lead partner Ally Financial Inc., Charlotte was officially awarded an expansion team on Dec. 17, 2019. Brand development began immediately following the expansion announcement.

Courtesy: Charlotte FC