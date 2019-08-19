Cheraw Braves Football Preview

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTW) — Few teams in the area enter 2019 with as much hype as the Cheraw Braves as well as the players to help back it up.

After some tough losses for the young Braves in 2018 the team is gearing up for what should be a special fall. For Coach Poole he considers this years collection of talent on offense and defense to be some of the best to ever come through Cheraw and that includes state championship teams.

The offense this years plans to be explosive led by playmakers like Jalen Coit, Tyson Hall, Zion Bailey and more. On defense East Carolina commit Xavier McIver leads the way for a group that is committed to getting after the ball carrier each down.

For Coach Poole and the team they expect to be battling for a region title or a top seed in the playoffs come that final game against mighty Dillon.

2018 record: 2-8 , Failed to Qualify for the Playoffs
Head Coach: Andy Poole, 16th Season
2019 First Game: Friday , August 23 vs Darlington – 7:30pm

