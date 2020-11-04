Chris & Candace Blitz Picks – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their winning picks for Week 7 of the high school football season. They are both tied at 18-10 overall heading into the final selections for the regular season.

Chris Parks (18-10)

  1. Myrtle Beach over North Myrtle Beach
  2. West Florence over South Florence
  3. Loris over St. James
  4. Carolina Forest over Wilson
  5. Dillon over Marlboro County

Candace Martino

  1. North Myrtle Beach over Myrtle Beach
  2. West Florence over South Florence
  3. St. James over Loris
  4. Wilson over Carolina Forest
  5. Dillon over Marlboro County

