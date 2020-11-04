Chris & Candace Blitz Picks – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Candace make their winning picks for Week 7 of the high school football season. They are both tied at 18-10 overall heading into the final selections for the regular season.
Chris Parks (18-10)
- Myrtle Beach over North Myrtle Beach
- West Florence over South Florence
- Loris over St. James
- Carolina Forest over Wilson
- Dillon over Marlboro County
Candace Martino
- North Myrtle Beach over Myrtle Beach
- West Florence over South Florence
- St. James over Loris
- Wilson over Carolina Forest
- Dillon over Marlboro County