WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH, SC) – It’s been quite the year for Christian Academy’s Boys Soccer.

The team finished their perfect season (15-0), with the school’s first SCISA Class 1A Soccer Championship.

After 80 minutes of play, Fisher Dardn assisted Hayden Garrison with the game-winning goal. The Saints defeated Charleston Collegiate 3-2.

Six players earned All-Region honors (Fisher Dardn, Ryan Kristensen, Hayden Garrison, Mason Kendig, Ke’Shawn Wright, and Cooper Jennings).

Jennings who was named the Region Player of the Year, will continue his soccer career at USC Upstate.