Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach Saints football preview

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach will seek better results in 2020 after just a couple victories last fall. There is reason for optimism under 2nd year head coach Brandon Eason. They are now up to 30 kids on the roster and with each practice and workout, confidence is growing as they will look to compete in the SCISA 1A ranks.

The team and players are eager to hit the field and be the only game in Horry County on Friday night.

“I’m fired up, I’m so stoked that we are able to come out here and do it. We’ve had good precautions in place, we’ve followed the rules that we needed to, so we were able to do this.” says head coach Brandon Eason

2019 record: 2-7, did not qualify for the playoffs

Head Coach: Brandon Eason (2nd season)

First Game: Friday, August 28 vs. Pee Dee Academy at 7:30pm – Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at MBHS