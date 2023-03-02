PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – The Coastal Invitational Tournament is underway at Waccamaw High School as 8 baseball teams get one final tune up before the regular season begins.

The 8 teams participating this year are Aynor, Bishop England, Fort Mill (last years champion) Gray Collegiate, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee, St. James, and Waccamaw.

The 3rd place and championship games are set for Sunday morning.

The SCHSL regular season begins on Monday. Below is the schedule of events for the weekend at Waccamaw High.