City of Florence to develop a new brand sports complex

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is proud to announce the development of a new sports complex that is slated for the Florence community. Funding for this project was budgeted as part of the $15 Million borrowing which was initiated by City Council in October 2017 which created funding for citywide recreation facility improvements.



The new complex will provide a top-notch recreation facility and will be located adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. The project will include the extension of Jennie O’Bryan Avenue, and construction of a full-size Track & Field Facility with spectator seating to accommodate the City’s youth league track & field and cross-country programs as well as the ability to host regional and national track

& field events. Other features include a regulation size baseball field with batting cages, five youth size baseball fields with batting cages, a restroom building, concessions building, two parking lots with approximately 525 spaces as well as an overflow grass parking area.



A highlight of the sports complex will be a stadium baseball field with 1600 seating capacity. This stadium area also includes a ticket booth, two concessions, restroom buildings, concourse siting areas, batting cages and locker rooms. This feature was added through a partnership with the Florence Red Wolves and provides a new home for Florence’s collegiate summer baseball league beginning with the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to be working with the city on such a unique, state of the art stadium for the Red Wolves,” said team owner Kevin Barth. “Dr. Carter and Francis Marion University have been terrific partners for the last seven years, but this opportunity provides a stadium we can call our own.”

“The entire City of Florence Sports Complex is going to be a tremendous draw not only for our community but will also help us bring out of town events to Florence which will help generate tourism dollars and visitors to our local businesses,” said Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela. “In addition to youth baseball and track, we expect the complex to host upwards of 200 events/year and we’re excited to have the Red Wolves as our featured draw.” The Florence Red Wolves organization plans to outfit the new stadium with VIP seating, party suites, a beer garden, kids play area and group outing hospitality areas.

The Red Wolves also announced today priority for seating in the new stadium in 2022 will be given to fans who are season ticket or ticket package buyers during the 2021 season, the team’s final season at Francis Marion University. To

purchase tickets for the 2021 season and get on the priority list, go to www.florenceredwolves.com or

call the team’s offices at 843-629-0700.

Courtesy: City of Florence, Florence Red Wolves