Clayton White named Gamecocks’ Defensive Coordinator

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The University of South Carolina has named Clayton White as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator.

White is a three-time Frank Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach (2017, 2019, and 2020).

He has spent the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Western Kentucky University.

“I’ve had my eye on Clayton for a long time,” said head coach Shane Beamer. “He was a great player in college and had some time in the NFL. He’s been part of good programs and has a high level of success, most recently at Western Kentucky. He’s from North Carolina and has a lot of ties to the region. He had some opportunities to go elsewhere, but he wants to be at South Carolina and we’re happy to have him.”

