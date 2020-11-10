Clemson, ACC release men’s basketball schedule for 2020-21

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Last year’s season ticket holders will soon receive instructions for how to request tickets for the 2020-21 season and will have a deadline to submit requests by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15, 2020. Beginning Nov. 23, all IPTAY members will have the opportunity to request tickets based on availability.

Clemson’s home ACC slate is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

For the full 2020-21 basketball schedule, please visit ClemsonTigers.com.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 25 vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26 vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2 SC State

Dec. 9 Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22 Morehead State

Dec. 29/30 Florida State

Jan. 2 at Miami (Fla.)

Jan. 5-6 NC State

Jan. 9 at North Carolina

Jan. 12-13 at Syracuse

Jan. 16 Virginia

Jan. 19-20 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23 at Florida State

Jan. 26-27 Boston College

Jan. 30 at Duke

Feb. 2-3 North Carolina

Feb. 6 Syracuse

Feb. 13 Georgia Tech

Feb. 16-17 at Notre Dame

Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 23-24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 27 Miami (Fla.)

March 2-3 Louisville

March 5-6 Pittsburgh

