Clemson and Ohio State quarterbacks renew acquaintances in Arizona

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -- Coastal Carolina football had a total of 10 student-athletes named to the 2019 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference teams, it was announced today.

Headlining the group of honorees for the Chanticleers was redshirt junior defensive end Tarron Jackson who was named to the all-conference first team on defense.

Earning second-team honors was redshirt senior defensive back Chandler Kryst and sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely, while running back CJ Marable, offensive lineman Trey Carter, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, nose tackle Sterling Johnson, and linebacker Teddy Gallagher all earned third team honors. Place-kicker Massimo Biscardi and punt return specialist Ky'Jon Tyler were named to the third team for specialists.

Tarron JacksonA 2019 first-team All-Sun Belt selection this season, Jackson led the Sun Belt and set a new Coastal single-season record with 10.0 sacks on the season. His 72 yards lost from his 10.0 sacks on the season is also a CCU single-season record. He also led the team and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.0 tackles-for-loss, of which 9.5 came in conference play, and was second on the team with a total of 60 tackles on the season. He added a school-record 13 quarterback hurries, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups from his defensive end position.

Named a 2019 team captain, Jackson recorded five tackles or more in six of the Chants' 12 games on the season, including a career-high 10 stops in the home contest versus Georgia State on Oct. 12. Jackson capped off the season by tying the CCU single-game record of 3.0 sacks in the regular-season finale win over Texas State on Nov. 30.