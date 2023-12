CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Goals by Brandon Parrish and Ousmane Sylla propelled Clemson to a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Monday night in Louisville and the program’s second national title in the past three years.

Notre Dame’s lone goal came inside of the final two minutes of the match. It was the first goal scored against Clemson during the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (15-3-5) earned the program’s fourth all-time title.

The win avenged a regular-season loss to the Irish.