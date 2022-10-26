CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Clemson Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Eighteen of the Tigers’ first 21 games are at home.

Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, March 3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The two teams play again at Fluor Field in Greenville the following day before concluding the series in Columbia on March 5. The two rivals have met 330 times.

Clemson will play Coastal Carolina twice, once in April and again in May in Conway.