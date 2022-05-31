CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson’s Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced Tuesday that head baseball coach Monte Lee will not return for the 2023 season. Lee was the coach of the Tigers for the last 7 seasons. Prior to his time at Clemson, Lee won 276 games and had four berths in the NCAA Tournament in 7 seasons at College of Charleston.

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson Baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University,” said Neff. “The expectations for Clemson Baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase.”

Lee was 242-136 (.640) overall and 102-86 (.543) in league play in seven seasons as Clemson’s head coach, which included trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-19, as well as the ACC Championship in 2016. But the Tigers haven’t been to the tournament since. Clemson finished in 12th place in the ACC this spring and lost twice in the ACC tournament last week in Charlotte.

Assistant Coach Bradley LeCroy and Director of Operations Brad Owens will oversee the program while the search is conducted. That search will begin immediately according to the school.

Clemson has a number of local players on our team including North Myrtle Beach grad Billy Barlow, Latta grad Dylan Brewer, Myrtle Beach grad Austin Gordon, and Socastee product Caid Byrd.

Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella is committed to Clemson for the 2023 season, we’ll see if that will stick with Lee now gone.