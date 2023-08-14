CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2023-24 season, highlighted by six home games, including neutral site games in Asheville, N.C. and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Tigers will host the in-state rivalry game against South Carolina. Clemson has won four-of-the-last-six matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Clemson hosts Boise State in Littlejohn Coliseum this season. The Broncos have put together three 20-win campaigns in the last four seasons, including 51 victories over the last two years.

Clemson returns nearly 70.0 percent of its scoring from a season ago, which includes All-ACC performer PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake). The Tigers have added four transfers to the roster and one freshman.

Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) joined the Tigers after four seasons at Syracuse. Girard III combines with Hall to give Clemson the top two returning scorers in ACC play from a year ago.

Clemson returns eight scholarship players from last year’s team, in addition to four transfers and one freshman.

Clemson basketball season ticket renewal applications are now available through the athletic ticket office, with seats for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season as low as $199. The deadline for renewals is Sept. 7.

For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE.

2023-24 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 1 Newberry (Exhibition) 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 Winthrop 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 UAB (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C. 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 Maryland/Davidson (Asheville Championship) – Asheville, N.C. TBA

Nov. 19 Boise State 1 p.m.

Nov. 24 Alcorn State 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 Alabama (ACC/SEC Challenge) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 South Carolina TBA

Dec. 9 TCU (Hall of Fame Series – Toronto) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada 4 p.m.

Dec. 16 Memphis – Memphis, Tenn.

Dec. 22 Queens 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 Radford 7 p.m.

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2023-24 season below:

2023-24 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away) Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away) Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Home Only Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

Away Only Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest