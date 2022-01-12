Clemson drops ACC match at Notre Dame, 72-56

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Clemson University men’s basketball got 14 points and seven rebounds from PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) in a 72-56 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) were led by Hall’s 14 points (7-16 FG) and Hunter Tyson’s (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) 12 points. Both players combined for 13 rebounds as well.

Clemson couldn’t overcome its poorest shooting first half of the season. The Tigers trailed by 17 at the break. Down a game-high 23 points with 7:17 remaining, Clemson posted a 13-5 run but couldn’t get any closer and would fall by 16.

The Tigers return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 15 when they host Boston College. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum and will be carried on RSN.

