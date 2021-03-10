Clemson falls in 2nd round of the ACC tournament to Miami, 67-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday.



Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday. The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t play in the second.



The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll.



Miami, which played with just six scholarship players, had a 65-59 lead with 1:36 left before turning it over twice in the final 40 seconds to keep Clemson in it.



The Hurricanes became the first No. 13 seed to reach the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.



– The Hurricanes became the first No. 13 seed to reach the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. In terms of seeding, Miami’s win over the No. 5 Tigers tied for the largest seed differential “upset” in tournament history, and is the first such result since 2010, when the quarterfinal rounds saw No. 12 Miami defeat No. 4 Virginia Tech, as well as No. 11 NC State defeat No. 3 Florida State.



– With Wednesday’s result following Tuesday’s first-round win over Pitt and an 80-76 victory over Boston College in last Saturday’s regular-season finale, the Hurricanes have posted three consecutive wins for the first time since winning three straight games to open the season (vs. North Florida on 11/29, vs. Stetson on 12/4 and vs. Purdue on 12/8).



– The Hurricanes are now 11-6 in all-time ACC Tournament play in Greensboro and 6-9 elsewhere. The 11 victories are nine more ACC tourney wins than Miami has in any other city, and Greensboro is the only place in which the Hurricanes are over .500. Greensboro was the site of Miami’s lone ACC Tournament championship in 2013.



– Miami won at least one ACC Tournament game in eight (8) of head coach Jim Larrañaga’s 10 seasons and has now reached the quarterfinals seven times.



Sophomore Isaiah Wong led three Hurricanes scoring in double figures on Wednesday with 20 points.



– Clemson (16-7) lost to Miami for the first time in three meetings after winning both regular-season meetings versus the Hurricanes.



– Aamir Simms, honored prior to the game with the Skip Prosser Award as the ACC Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete, led the Tigers with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Simms has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 outings.



– Simms (3-for-5), Hunter Tyson (4-for-4) and Clyde Trapp (2-for-2) shot a combined 9-fo-11 from 3-point range. Clemson came up shot on Wednesday despite shooting 52.2% on 3-pointers (12-for-23) and outscoring Miami 36-15 from beyond the arc.



– Clemson slipped to 21-67 in the ACC Tournament (1-2 versus Miami) and to 8-27 in tournament games played in Greensboro.

Courtesy – Associated Press