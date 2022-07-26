GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson is favored to claim the 2022 ACC football title for the seventh time in the last eight years, according to a preseason poll of 164 media voters. The Tigers, who recorded their 11th consecutive double-digit win season with a 10-3 finish in 2021, were also chosen as likely Atlantic Division winners.

The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte. Clemson was named the likely 2022 ACC champion on 103 ballots.

In the Atlantic Division preseason voting, Clemson led the way with 111 first-place votes and 1,080 total points. NC State, which was tabbed as the likely second-place finisher, picked up 44 first-place votes while accumulating 959 points.

Clemson will open the season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

