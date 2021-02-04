Clemson football announces coaching changes, Spiller added to staff

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney formally announced today that C.J. Spiller has been named as Clemson’s running backs coach. The hire was officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday.

Spiller assumes leadership of Clemson’s running backs, a role previously held by Tony Elliott, who now assumes the title of Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach.

“[Spiller] is one of the greatest ambassadors that we’ve had for our program for a long time and now for him to be able to come back and be able to sow seeds into these young men and teach all the things he’s learned throughout his career, there’s not a guy on this staff that’s more committed and more ALL IN for Clemson than C.J. Spiller, that’s for sure,” Swinney said. “To have C.J. out on the road recruiting and have him leading these young men day in and day out is something I’m really, really excited about, and I can’t wait to see him take the field this spring leading that group.”

Spiller joins Clemson’s staff on a full-time basis after joining the program as an unpaid coaching intern in 2020 while pursuing his Master’s degree in athletic leadership. Prior to entering the coaching ranks, Spiller was one of the most decorated players in Clemson history, earning selection last month for induction in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

“I’m definitely excited for this job and express my gratitude to Coach Swinney, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich and the Board of Trustees, and I thank them for trusting me with the opportunity to have an impact on these young men’s lives and represent our university in a first-class manner,” Spiller said. “It doesn’t happen very often that you’re able to coach at your alma mater, especially in your first gig, and for me to have that opportunity, I don’t take it lightly. I’m just ecstatic about getting started.”

Spiller’s historic Clemson playing career covered 2006-09, including a senior campaign in which won ACC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first-team All-American en route to finishing sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. That year, he joined Reggie Bush as the only players in college football history with 3,000 rushing yards, 1,500 yards in kickoff returns, 1,000 receiving yards and 500 yards in punt returns. He becomes the fourth Clemson graduate among the Tigers’ 10 full-time assistant coaches, joining Brandon Streeter (1999), Tony Elliott (2002) and Tyler Grisham (2009).

Following the collegiate career for which his No. 28 was retired at Clemson, Spiller was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons with the Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2012. He and college teammate Jacoby Ford remain the only Clemson products ever to record multiple rushing touchdowns, multiple receiving touchdowns and multiple kick return touchdowns during an NFL career.

Spiller, 33, is a 2009 graduate of Clemson, earning his undergraduate degree in sociology. He is married to his wife, Daysha, and has one daughter, Shania.

Spiller’s hire as one of Clemson’s 10 full-time assistant coaches was among several staff changes for the 2021 football season finalized on Thursday, as Clemson’s recent success resulted in six support staff members departing for full-time coaching positions following the 2020 season. A full list of additional changes for Clemson’s football staff is included below.

HIRES

C.J. Spiller — Running Backs Coach

Daniel Boyd — Defensive Player Development

Kaleb Nobles — Offensive Player Development

Cole Stoudt — Offensive Player Development

Andrew Zow — Offensive Analyst

GRADUATE ASSISTANT ADDITIONS

Tyrone Crowder — Offensive Graduate Assistant

Elijah Turner — Defensive Graduate Assistant

TITLE CHANGES

Tony Elliott — Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

Mickey Conn — Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach

Danny Pearman — Director of Football Scouting

Kyle Richardson — Director of High School Relations and Special Assistant to the Offense

Thad Turnipseed — Director of Player Development, Freshman Transition and External Affairs

Bill Spiers — Director of Special Teams

Zach Fulmer — Assistant Director of Football Scouting/Recruiting Assistant

Courtesy – Clemson Athletics