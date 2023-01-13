CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced Friday that Clemson has hired Garrett Riley as Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach.

Riley will be formally introduced in a press conference following the conclusion of his duties during the NCAA contact period for recruiting in January.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Swinney said. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff’s first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

Riley joins Clemson from TCU, where he served as Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach in helping lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record, a Fiesta Bowl title and a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022. In December, he was honored with the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“I am honored and excited to join the Clemson Family,” Riley said. “The opportunity to join a program with such a rich tradition and renowned culture was simply too good for me to pass up. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Swinney and the program he has built. I am appreciative of the faith that he, Graham Neff, Clemson’s administration and the entire Clemson community have placed in me.”

RILEY COACHING TIMELINE

2011: Passing Game Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach, Roosevelt High School (Lubbock, Texas)

2012: Running Backs Coach, Augustana (Ill.) College

2013-14: Graduate Assistant, East Carolina

2015: Outside Receivers Coach, East Carolina

2016: Offensive Analyst, Kansas

2017: Quarterbacks Coach, Kansas

2018: Tight Ends/Fullbacks Coach, Kansas

2019: Running Backs Coach, Appalachian State

2020-21: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, SMU

2022: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, TCU

2023: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, Clemson