CLEMSON – Clemson United was voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all 8 first place votes following their 2021 National Championship winning season.

The complete top-25 is linked HERE.

“It is another first for our program and one we are proud of,” raved Head Coach Mike Noonan. “In the past few years, Clemson Men’s Soccer has attained a No. 1 final season ranking, a No. 1 RPI ranking, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and now a No. 1 preseason ranking. We are always cognizant that the rankings at the end of the year are what is most important and we are looking forward to getting started on the 2022 season on August 26 at home against Indiana.”

The Tigers return All-ACC players Ousmane Sylla and Hamady Diop from their championship side, along with College Cup Offensive MVP Isaiah Reid.