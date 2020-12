WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State without their offensive coordinator, Tony Elliot.

The school announced that Elliot did not travel to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.

Clemson did not say who would call the offense for the Tigers.

Elliot serves at the primary play-caller for Clemson’s offense that is third nationally with 44.9 points per game.