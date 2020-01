CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) -- Sophomore guard DeVante’ Jones scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the final 8:30 to lead a late rally that carried Coastal Carolina to a 74-72 win over Georgia State in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. The hard-fought win lifted the Chanticleers to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the conference. It was the first conference loss for Georgia State, which slipped to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the Sun Belt.

Coastal got double-figures scoring from five players for the seventh time this season. In addition to Jones, Keishawn Brewton had 14 points and freshman Hosana Kitenga had a career-high 12 points. Tommy Burton and Garrick Green had 10 points apiece. Burton also led the Chanticleers with 10 rebounds, for his third double-double of the season.