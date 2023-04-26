FLORENCE (WBTW) – The annual Clemson Growl and Prowl event came to the Florence Center on Tuesday evening. Hundreds of Tiger fans made their way over to take photos, get autographs, have dinner, and meet and greet with several coaches. Men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and football coach Dabo Swinney were among those in attendance.

They spoke to the crowd during dinner and answered several questions throughout the evening.

There was Clemson merchandise for sale and an auction for those to bid on items.