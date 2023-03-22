CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics, IPTAY and the Clemson Alumni Association announced the seven dates and locations for the upcoming spring coaches tour, beginning April 18. The spring tour is a joint effort by the Clemson Alumni Association, Clemson Forever Fund, and IPTAY. Speakers include Dabo Swinney, Brad Brownell, Graham Neff and Garrett Riley. Scheduled individuals vary by location.
The annual event travels to communities across the region to update the Clemson Family on the latest Clemson University and Clemson Athletics news. Fans will be able to learn about what’s happening at Clemson University while showing their support for the Tigers. A portion of all ticket proceeds goes back to Clemson to help with Alumni Participation and provide valuable scholarship dollars for your local Clemson students.
2023 Tour Dates & Locations
- April 18 – Piedmont (Greenwood, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- April 19 – Midlands (Columbia, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- April 25 – Pee Dee (Florence, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- April 26 – Lowcountry (North Charleston, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- May 18 – CSRA (North Augusta, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- May 22 – Stateline (Rock Hill, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
- May 30 – Upstate (Greenville, S.C.) EVENT DETAILS | BUY TICKETS
The evening will be fun for all ages and will include the following:
- Tailgate-Themed Food – Each menu varies by location. Please see location-specific details for the menu at your location.
- Photos With Coaches – Back by popular demand, attendees can take their photo with the athletic coaches in attendance.
- Giveaways – The Clemson Alumni Association, the Clemson Forever Fund, and IPTAY will be on hand with giveaways and information to learn more about their organizations.
- Interactive Stations – Exciting new festival-style activities for the whole family.
- Program – The program will include updates from University and Athletic administrators and time with the coaches in attendance hearing about their programs led by Don Munson. Tour coaches and administrators include Dabo Swinney, Brad Brownell, Graham Neff and Garrett Riley.