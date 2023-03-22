CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics, IPTAY and the Clemson Alumni Association announced the seven dates and locations for the upcoming spring coaches tour, beginning April 18. The spring tour is a joint effort by the Clemson Alumni Association, Clemson Forever Fund, and IPTAY. Speakers include Dabo Swinney, Brad Brownell, Graham Neff and Garrett Riley. Scheduled individuals vary by location.

The annual event travels to communities across the region to update the Clemson Family on the latest Clemson University and Clemson Athletics news. Fans will be able to learn about what’s happening at Clemson University while showing their support for the Tigers. A portion of all ticket proceeds goes back to Clemson to help with Alumni Participation and provide valuable scholarship dollars for your local Clemson students.

2023 Tour Dates & Locations

The evening will be fun for all ages and will include the following: