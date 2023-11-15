CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2024 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 25 games against 2023 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 127th season under second-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its schedule on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Xavier at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson and South Carolina square off in a three-game series, beginning Friday, March 1 in Columbia. The two teams play again the following day before concluding the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 3. The two rivals have met 333 times.

The Tigers’ five ACC home series are against Florida State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Boston College, while Clemson’s ACC road series are at Duke (Jack Coombs Field), Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Louisville and Wake Forest. The Tigers do not play North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech during the regular season.

Twelve teams participate in the ACC Tournament at a site to be determined from May 21-26.

Full schedule:

https://bit.ly/3SzI15h