Clemson spring game set for Saturday, April 3 at 1pm

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 12 runs over the first five innings on its way to a 12-10 win over the UConn Huskies on Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium. The game was the final contest of the Baseball at the Beach event. Coastal improves to 8-3 on the season with the win and finished the Baseball at the Beach event at 3-1 overall. The Chanticleers were led by sophomore catcher Tanner Garrison (3-for-4, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored) as he blasted two home runs in his first two plate appearances of the game. His two home runs mark the first time a Chanticleer has hit multiple home runs in the same game since Mike Koenig hit two home runs in the road win at UTA on May 10, 2019. Four other Chants in Alex Gattinelli (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, run), Eric Brown (2-for-4, 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), BT Riopelle (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs), and Dale Thomas (2-for-2, 2 BB, 2 runs) all had two hits apiece while Parker Chavers (1-for-3, BB, 2 RBIs, run) added two RBIs in the win. Making his first appearance as a Chanticleer on Monday was graduate transfer Reese Maniscalco (1-0) who was credited with the win on the designated staff day. Coming back from an injury, Maniscalco went 3.0-complete innings on his pitch count. He surrendered three runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and three strikeouts. The Chants' used seven total pitchers on the day with the last one being the closer Alaska Abney (3) who picked up the save. The junior side-twirler pitched the final 1.2 innings of the contest, striking out four to help preserve the win. UConn's 1-7 in the lineup all had at least one hit for the game with four Huskies registering two hits apiece. First baseman Reggie Crawford (2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 5 RBIs, run) had a home run and a double to drive in a game-high five RBIs, while lead-off hitter Zach Bushling (2-for-4, 2 HR, BB, HBP, 2 RBIs, 5 runs) had two solo home runs and scored five times in the loss. The loss fell to first-time starter Pat Gallagher (0-1), as the freshman gave up five runs on five hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over the first 1.1 innings of the contest. Coastal, who struck out a program-record 22 times in a loss to UConn on Sunday, fanned just 10 times on Monday and drew eight walks. The Chants did strand 12 runners on base. UConn got the matinee contest started with a two-run top of the first inning on an RBI single and an RBI double, as both runs were unearned due to an error in the outfield to start the game. Down 2-0, the Chants' offense was not deterred as Gattinelli quickly tied the game up with one swing of the bat, sending a two-run home run to left field to end the first inning of play with the score tied at 2-2. Following a 1-2-3 inning by Maniscalco in the top of the second, the Chants strung together four-straight one-out hits in the bottom half of the inning to plate three runs and take a 5-2 lead. Garrison started the rally with a solo home run to left field. After Thomas drew a walk, Nick Lucky doubled to right field to put runners on second and third with one out. Brown capped the scoring run with a triple to left-center field to clear the bases and put the home team on top heading into the third frame. UConn got one run back in the top of the third on a Bushling solo home run to right field only to see the Chants' Garrison top that feat with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning to put CCU in front 7-3. Coastal added a run in the fourth on an RBI single off the bat of Chavers and then after a second solo home run from Bushling in the fifth, the men in Teal blew the game open with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Garrison again got the big inning started with a lead-off single. Four batters later, after a walk, strikeout, and another base-on-balls, Chavers was hit by a pitch to force Garrison in from third to put CCU up 9-4. With the bases still loaded, Gattinelli laced a single through the left side to score one while Riopelle picked up the other two base runners with a two-run double to the right-field corner to extend the Chants' lead to 12-4. However, the Huskies refused to go away, as the visitors scratched across three runs in the top of the seventh on a Pat Winkel sacrifice fly and a Crawford two-run home run, and three more runs in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded double by Crawford to cut the Coastal lead to two at 12-10. Abney shut the door on the Huskies in the ninth, as he pitched around a lead-off walk with a strikeout, fielder's choice at second base, and another strikeout to keep the final score at 12-10. Coastal (8-3) will next host Florida International (4-6) for a four-game series this weekend March 12-14.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics