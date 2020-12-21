Clemson to play Ohio State in College Football Playoff

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The second-seeded Clemson Tigers will play the third-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Years Day.

This will be Clemson’s sixth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Clemson will be making a bowl appearance for the 16th straight year, adding to its current school record that started in 2005.

In last year’s CFP National Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23.

The Tigers hold a 25-21 all-time record in bowl play.