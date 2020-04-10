Clemson’s Aamir Simms takes a chance on NBA Draft, still eligible to return

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – After Clemson’s season was cut short by COVID-19, forward Aamir Simms declared for the NBA Draft.

Simms will not sign with an agent, which makes him eligible to return to the program next season.

“As a prospect or athlete you don’t really want to get too much into the list that people have out there because at anytime, any point it can change,” Simms said.

Simms was the first player in program history to lead the team in points (13), rebound (7.3), and assists (2.6).

Clemson closed out the season with a 16-15 record, with three wins over top-ranked opponents.