CLEMSON’S DEFENSE DOMINATES, TIGERS DOWN AGGIES 24-10

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — No. 1/1 Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) extended its winning streak to 17 games on Saturday afternoon, tying the school record dating back to 2015. The Tigers defeated the No. 12/11 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1, 0-0 SEC) inside a sold-out Memorial Stadium 24-10. With the win over the Aggies, Clemson moves to 9-1 against the Southeastern Conference since 2016.

Trevor Lawrence finished 24-35 with 268 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Lyn-J Dixon led the ground attack, posting 79 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown.

Clemson outgained Texas A&M 389 to 289 in total yards. Tanner Muse recorded his second interception of the season and second in as many games in the fourth quarter, picking off Kellen Mond at the goaline.

Clemson took a 17-3 lead into the locker room, holding the Aggies to just 92 yards of total offense in the first half. It marked the first time in their last 20 games that the Aggies were held to less than 100 total yards in the first half. Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross for a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his first receiving touchdown of 2019. Lawrence rushed for his second touchdown of the season with 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter to push the lead to 14 at the break.

The Tigers will head to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse for their first road contest on Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics