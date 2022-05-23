CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Max Wagner was named ACC player of the year on Monday by the ACC. Wagner is Clemson’s 14th ACC player of the year and the first since 2016 when Seth Beer took home the award.

Wagner is hitting .379 with 26 homers, 15 doubles, 74 RBIs, 65 runs, an .867 slugging percentage, and a .506 on-base percentage. His 26 home runs are one behind the Tiger record of 27, are also tied for fourth most in a season in ACC history.

The Tigers will begin play in the ACC tournament on Tuesday night at 7pm against North Carolina. The ACC tournament will take place at Truist Field in downtown Charlotte.