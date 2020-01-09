Clemson’s Robbie Robinson drafted 1st overall into the 2020 MLS Superdraft

South Carolina native Robbie Robinson is the first soccer player ever from the school to be drafted number 1 overall by the MLS.

Clemson, S.C. – Three members of Clemson’s men’s soccer team were taken in the opening two rounds of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday afternoon. Robbie Robinson was taken with the first overall selection by Inter Miami, Tanner Dieterich joins his hometown club, Nashville SC, with the 28th pick, and Malick Mbaye was taken 33rd overall by Toronto FC.

The three selections thus far in the 2020 SuperDraft raises the program’s total to 25 SuperDraft selections since 2000. With Robinson going in the first round, Clemson now has seven first round selections in program history. The 2020 MLS SuperDraft is the seventh consecutive year in which a Clemson player has been taken in the event.

With Inter Miami using their first overall pick and first-ever MLS Draft selection on Robinson, he becomes the second athlete in Clemson history to be taken first in their respective sport’s professional draft. Kris Benson was the first selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1996 MLB Draft.

Following Thursday’s draft results, Head Coach Mike Noonan has now coached 14 players into the MLS/USL system while at the helm of Clemson’s program.

