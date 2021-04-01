Club Champion hosts open house for brand-new store in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The next great golf store has opened up in Myrtle Beach. “Club Champion is America’s No. 1 club-fitter, has opened just in time for the heart of the Grand Strand’s peak spring season. Club Champion’s fitters have an incredible 50,000 head, shaft and grip combinations at their disposal, allowing them to provide golfers with clubs guaranteed to maximize their potential.

The open house will provide media the opportunity to experience the expertise of golf’s most knowledgeable club-fitters and the game’s most advanced club-fitting technology, a combination that will help everyone from beginners to Myrtle Beach’s best players improve their game. The average Club Champion customer improves by four shots per round.

Former PGA pro, Golf Channel analyst, and Murrells Inlet Charlie Rymer was on-hand for the festivities, along with PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com

The store is located:

1768 Pine Island Road Unit 104

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Courtesy – Kingfish Communications