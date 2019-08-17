CNB Kickoff Classic and Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions – Friday

Rayshad Feaster runs for a touchdown for Myrtle Beach in their 28-0 win over St. James.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A pair of big high school football jamborees taking place on Friday night. 10 teams and 5 games at Brooks Stadium at CCU for the annual Conway Kickoff Classic. In Bennettsville, 14 teams and 7 games at the big Dennis Miller Jamboree of Champions at McAlpine Stadium.

Although the Conway Kickoff Classic was cut short due to rain that hit around 8pm. Just 2 of the 5 games that were scheduled got in. It marks the 2nd time in the last 3 seasons, rain has shut down part or all of the event.

The regular season for most will begin next Friday night the 23rd.

Below are the scores from Conway & Bennettsville.

CONWAY KICKOFF CLASSIC:

Myrtle Beach 21

St. James 0 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 28

Socastee 0 (Final)

Aynor

Carolina Forest – cancelled (weather)

Waccamaw

North Myrtle Beach – cancelled (weather)

Loris

Conway – cancelled (weather)

DENNIS MILLER JAMBOREE OF CHAMPIONS:

Marion 14

Carvers Bay 0 (Final)

Kinsgstree 14

Hemingway 0 (Final)

Pageland 6

Mullins 13 (Final)

Latta 0

Chesterfield 27 (Final)

Lake View 13

Cheraw 23 (Final)

Darlington 0

Dillon 21 (Final)

Lamar 16

Marlboro County 22 (Final)