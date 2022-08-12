MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our News13 cameras were at a pair of kickoff classics and jamborees this evening in Conway and Lake City. Below are the scores & highlights from the tonight’s festivities.

CNB Kickoff Classic:

Myrtle Beach 14

Socastee 7 (Final)

Waccamaw 7

Conway 10 (Final)

Loris 6

Carolina Forest 14 (Final)

North Myrtle Beach 13

St. James 14 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 0

Aynor 14 (Final)

Lake City Jamboree:

Johnsonville 33

Georgetown 6 (Final)

Latta 7

Darlington 6 (Final)

Hannah-Pamplico 6

Timberland 2 (Final)

Lake City 24

Mullins 0 (Final)