MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our News13 cameras were at a pair of kickoff classics and jamborees this evening in Conway and Lake City. Below are the scores & highlights from the tonight’s festivities.
CNB Kickoff Classic:
Myrtle Beach 14
Socastee 7 (Final)
Waccamaw 7
Conway 10 (Final)
Loris 6
Carolina Forest 14 (Final)
North Myrtle Beach 13
St. James 14 (Final)
Green Sea Floyds 0
Aynor 14 (Final)
Lake City Jamboree:
Johnsonville 33
Georgetown 6 (Final)
Latta 7
Darlington 6 (Final)
Hannah-Pamplico 6
Timberland 2 (Final)
Lake City 24
Mullins 0 (Final)