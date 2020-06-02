Coastal athletics to activate phase I of return to play plan on June 8

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University administration, in accordance with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the NCAA Resocialization of Sport Plan, Sun Belt Conference COVID-19 Panel, and the guidance of CCU’s NCAA Medical Director Dr. Winston D. McIver, Jr., football student-athletes will be allowed to return to voluntary workouts beginning June 8.

The move comes as the NCAA Division I Council voted two weeks ago to allow student-athletes to return to on-campus voluntary workouts beginning June 1.

“As we adhere strictly to all re-entry phasing and protocols, I am encouraged about this first step and optimistic about the eventual start of our fall sports seasons” stated Director of Athletics Matt Hogue. “Our team of physicians, athletic trainers, and strength and conditioning professionals have worked diligently to comprise a plan in accordance with public health protocols and contingencies with guidance from our state authorities, the NCAA, Sun Belt Conference, and our University’s reopening committee.”

Coastal Carolina athletics will begin Phase I of its re-entry plan on June 8. This phase will allow designated football student-athletes to utilize on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities for voluntary workouts. These students will only access these designated areas and will not be living in our residence halls. This group of students will be monitored closely by our strength and conditioning staff and athletic training staff that have been designated as critical throughout the COVID-19 closure.

Coastal Carolina will follow the NCAA’s guidelines on voluntary workouts which restricts coaching involvement.

With the safety of student-athletes and staff remaining the main priority, the following guidelines will be implemented.

Student-athletes and staff will be tested prior to the start of the voluntary workout period on June 8.

Temperature and daily symptom checks will be administered to student-athletes and staff upon arrival at the facility each day.

Activities will occur in managed small groups of student-athletes to achieve social distancing.

Student-athlete groupings will remain consistent throughout Phase I.

All equipment and facilities will be thoroughly sanitized after each group use.

Student-athletes will not be permitted to share towels or water bottles.

Masks will be required for student-athletes and staff at predetermined times and locations during the workout sessions.

Locker room facilities will not be available for any student-athletes or staff members.

The plans are subject to change based on guidance from the State of South Carolina, DHEC, Coastal Carolina University, the NCAA or the Sun Belt.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics