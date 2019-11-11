Coastal Baseball Announces 2020 Schedule

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina baseball team and head coach Gary Gilmore are excited to announce the 2020 baseball schedule, which includes two home tournaments, 33 home games at Springs Brooks Stadium and a total of seven opponents that made the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament last season.

In conjunction with the schedule announcement, season tickets for all home baseball games this spring at Springs Brooks Stadium are on sale now. Season ticket prices start at a low $250 for the entire home season.



Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499.



After playing a brutal schedule last season that included 12 teams that made the previous NCAA Baseball Championship Tournament, coach Gilmore has lined up another tough schedule this year that includes contests versus 2019 NCAA Championship Tournament teams in UNC Wilmington, Illinois, NC State, Clemson, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“We have got another great schedule this year highlighted by 33 home games against tremendous competition along with major road challenges which all together creates huge RPI opportunities,” stated coach Gilmore. “With great success in 2020, this schedule provides us the chance to once again host an NCAA Regional here at CCU.”

Highlighted by non-conference home contests versus Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) foes Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Clemson, as well as bouts versus Maryland and Illinois of the Big Ten and West Virginia of the Big 12, the Chanticleers will once again have a challenging home slate at Springs Brooks Stadium in 2020.

In addition to the hard-hitting home slate, the Chants will also play non-conference road games at NC State, Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Wake Forest, UNCW, Charlotte, and the College of Charleston.

The two-time defending Sun Belt Tournament Champions will open the season with the annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach event which will take place on Opening Weekend, Feb. 14-16, at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The annual round-robin tournament this season will include the Chants, UNC Greensboro, San Diego State, and Virginia Tech with Coastal playing the afternoon contest all three days.

After a road contest at UNC Wilmington on Feb. 18, the Chants return home to host the Brittain Resorts Invitational on Feb. 21-24, where the Chants will host St. Joseph’s, Illinois, Kennesaw State, and West Virginia for the weekend.

Following a midweek road bout at the College of Charleston on Feb. 26, the Chanticleers will jump into series play with a three-game weekend series versus the Maryland Terrapins on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1.

CCU will then stay home to host the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, May 3, before hitting the road to take on the NC State Wolfpack the following day, Wednesday, May 4, in Raleigh, N.C.

The Chanticleers will then host another four-game homestand with Middle Tennessee State coming for a three-game series on March 6-8, followed by a midweek tilt with Wake Forest on Wednesday, March 11.

For the fourth-straight year, coach Gilmore’s squad will open up Sun Belt play on the road, this season with a three-game series at Louisiana on March 13-15.

The next four games will come at home, as the Chants will host Clemson in midweek action on Tuesday, March 17, and ULM in conference play March 20-22 before hitting the road for a five-game road trip at Clemson (March 24), Texas State (March 27-29) and Charlotte (March 31).

The month of April will begin with a four-game homestand with South Alabama on April 3-5 and a midweek contest against UNCW on April 7, before a three-game Sun Belt series at Georgia Southern April 9-11 and a road game at North Carolina on April 14.

After returning home to host UT Arlington on April 17-19, the Chants will hit the road for a tough five-game stretch at Wake Forest (April 21), Troy (April 24-26) and Georgia (April 28) to close out the month of April.

Seven of the Chants’ final 10 games of the regular season will come at home, as a three-game weekend series with Georgia State on May 1-3 will kick off a seven-game homestand and continue with three games versus Little Rock on May 8-10 and a final non-conference midweek game versus College of Charleston on Tuesday, May 12.

Coastal will then wrap up its regular-season slate with a three-game road series at Appalachian State on May 14-16.

The 43rd annual Sun Belt Baseball Championship is set for May 19-24 at Riverwalk Stadium and will be the first Sun Belt Baseball Championship hosted in a minor league park since 2012 (Bowling Green Hot Rods).

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics