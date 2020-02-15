Coastal baseball coach Gary Gilmore diagnosed with liver cancer

CONWAY – The Coastal baseball team won another season opener with ease, 12-4 over UNC-Greensboro on Friday afternoon. But the victory was overshadowed by sadness as head coach Gary Gilmore said after the game that he does indeed have liver cancer.
Gilmore has been undergoing testing for the last couple weeks and received the news recently. He will travel next week to see what treatment options are available as he begins to fight the cancer. In his absence, the team will look to associate coach Kevin Schnall to lead the way.
Coach Gilmore is beginning his 25th season with Coastal. He was won 964 games as the head coach and is fast approaching the 1000 win plateau.