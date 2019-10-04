Coastal Baseball to Begin Fall Team Practice; Announces Fall Schedule

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – For the 25th season under head coach Gary Gilmore, the Coastal Carolina baseball team will hit the field on Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, for their first official team practice of the 2019 fall season at Vrooman Field at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chanticleers will once again take part in two exhibition games against outside competition this fall. Coastal’s first exhibition matchup of the fall will be on the road versus the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, Nov. 2. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time and will take place at Segra Stadium, the home of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers—minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros—in Fayetteville, N.C.



Coastal will turn around to host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks the following day, Sunday, Nov. 3, as their second fall exhibition contest. The home fall contest is scheduled for a noon start time at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chants will host their annual Pro Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, welcoming Major League Baseball scouts to Springs Brooks Stadium.



Coastal Carolina will wrap up the 40-day fall training window with the annual Chant World Series, which is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 15-17.



All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.



The 2020 team includes 17 returners from last year’s Sun Belt Championship and NCAA Regional team, highlighted by returning starters Parker Chavers and Scott McKeon as well as veteran pitchers Zach McCambley, Scott Kobos, Trevor Damron, Jay Causey, Alaska Abney, Nick Parker, and Garrett McDaniels.



Fall Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4 – First Fall Practice at Springs Brooks Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Pro Day (Noon ET) at Springs Brooks Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Exhibition vs. Duke (1 p.m. ET) at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.

Sunday, Nov. 3 – Exhibition vs. UNC Wilmington (Noon ET) at Springs Brooks Stadium

Friday, Nov. 15 – Chant World Series Game 1 at Springs Brooks Stadium (tentative)

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Chant World Series Game 2 at Springs Brooks Stadium (tentative)

Sunday, Nov. 17 – Chant World Series Game 3 at Springs Brooks Stadium (tentative)

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics