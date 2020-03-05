Coastal baseball winning streak snapped at 6, CCU falls at (7) NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – In Coastal Carolina’s first road test of the season, the Chanticleers ran into an undefeated nationally-ranked NC State Wolfpack team that took control of the game with a 10-run first inning to defeat CCU 24-7 in seven innings on Wednesday afternoon at Doak Field in Raleigh, N.C.

The loss snapped Coastal’s winning streak at six-straight games, while No. 7 NC State remains unbeaten at 12-0 on the year.

Six of Coastal’s base hits came by way of guys off the bench highlighted by first career home runs by freshmen Tanner Garrison (1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI, run) and Kyle Westfall (1-for-2, 2 RBIs, run). Fellow freshmen Dale Thomas (2-for-3, 2 runs) and Connor Kirkley (1-for-1, 2B) each had a base hit off the bench for the Chants.

NC State’s offense rallied behind nine doubles, three home runs, and a total of 21 hits to plate 24 runs in the win. Designated hitter Tresh Luca (4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 runs) and second baseman J.T. Jarrett (4-for-5, 3 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 runs) each had a game-high four hits for the game.

Coastal’s pitching staff entered the game having only allowed 10 doubles and two home runs all season long.

Freshman pitcher Jonathan Blackwell (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight runs over three hits and four walks in 0.2 of an inning in his first career start. Griffin Holcombe (3.1 IP), Connor Kirkley (1.0 IP), and Morgan Hyde (1.0 IP) also pitched in the shortened game.

The Chants fell behind early in the first inning, as the Wolfpack took advantage of five walks, a hit batter, two singles, a Coastal throwing error, a two-run home run by Devonte Brown, and a grand slam from Patrick Bailey to pull out to demanding 10-0 lead after just one inning of play.

NC State added five runs in the second, highlighted by a three-run home run by Austin Murr, and four more runs in the third on a trio of doubles and an RBI single to push the home team’s lead out to 19-0.

Coastal’s offense got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, as Garrison belted his first career home run, a three-run shot to left field, to put the score at 19-3 midway through the contest.

After the Wolfpack got the three runs back in the bottom of the fourth, the Chants pushed across four runs in the top of the fifth on a Westfall two-run home run and an RBI single by Jared Johnson to put the score at 22-7 in favor of NC State.

The scoring fest continued in the bottom half of the fifth with the Wolfpack plating two more runs to take a 24-7 lead.

The two teams would go scoreless in the sixth, and then after Coastal left one runner stranded in the seventh, the game was called due to a run-rule.

The Chants (8-4) will return home to host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-8) for the three-game weekend series this weekend, March 6-8, at Springs Brooks Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s game has been moved up to 4 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics