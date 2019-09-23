Coastal Baseball’s 2019 Recruiting Class Ranked Nationally

The Chants 2019 baseball recruiting class was ranked in the top 30 by both Prefect Game and Collegiate Baseball. Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina baseball’s 2019 recruiting class has been ranked in the top 30 nationally by both Perfect Game (perfectgame.org) and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (baseballnews.com), it was announced today.

The Chanticleers’ incoming class was ranked No. 26 overall by Perfect Game. The lone Sun Belt team in the top 80, Coastal is the highest-ranked school among the Group of Five conferences.

The same 2019 class was ranked No. 28 overall by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, again coming in as the only Sun Belt school in the top 40 and the highest Group of Five member to be ranked in the national survey.

This marks the third-straight recruiting class to be ranked in the top 30 by Perfect Game (2017 – 29th and 2018 – 30th) and by Collegiate Baseball (2017 – 30th and 2018 – 18th).

