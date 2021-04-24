Coastal Beach Volleyball falls to No. 2 North Florida at ASUN Championship

DELAND, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team saw its record-setting season come to an end on Saturday evening as the Chanticleers suffered a 3-2 loss to North Florida on day two of the 2021 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championships in DeLand, Fla.

With the loss, the Sandy Chants’ season comes to an end at 24-8 overall, a new single-season record for wins. No. 2-seeded North Florida moved to 22-10 overall on the year and advanced to the finals of the loser’s bracket to take on No. 3 Florida Gulf Coast for a chance to play No. 1-seeded Stetson for the ASUN Championship.

The Ospreys took a 2-0 match lead with back-to-back straight-set wins of 21-19, 21-14 at the No. 5 flight and 21-17, 21-12 at flight No. 4.

North Florida was able to seal the match win with a 21-17, 21-15 win at the No. 2 flight before the Coastal’s No. 1 team of Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova recorded a 21-15, 21-18 straight-set win to put the Chants on the scoreboard at 3-1.

Coastal closed out the match with a 20-22, 21-13, 15-8 three-set win by the team of Sarah Riedell and Kendra Lukacs over UNF’s team of Kirby Smith and Marisa Rogers at the No. 3 flight to put the final match score at 3-2.

COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETICS