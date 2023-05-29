CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleer’s baseball team found out Monday who their opponents will be for the 2023 NCAA Conway Regional.

Rider, UNC Wilmington and Duke were selected to compete in the Conway Regional by the NCAA’s selection committee.

NCAA regionals are double-elimination. The No.2 and No.3 seeds will play each other, and No.1 and No.4 will play each other.

CCU (39-19) was given the No.10 national seed. Their first game will be against No.4 Rider Friday at 7 p.m. according to the NCAA’s official website.

The Chanticleers went 23-10 in home games during the 2023 regular season.