(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate an outbreak of salmonella infections that has now sickened more than 400 people across 35 states, including two people in South Carolina.

In an update posted Thursday, the CDC said there have been at least 419 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, with 66 of those requiring hospitalization. Those numbers have jumped up from the CDC’s Sept. 23 update of 279 cases across 29 states, with 26 hospitalizations.