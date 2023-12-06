CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Longtime Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis is retiring effective immediately, according to multiple reports, including one from CBS basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

His longtime assistant coach Benny Moss is set to take over coaching duties for the Chanticleers, who have opened the 2023-24 campaign with a 3-5 mark.

Ellis, 78, is in his 49th year of coaching and has a career record of 909 wins and 576 losses. He is the oldest coach in Division I basketball, having coached at South Alabama, Clemson and Auburn before coming to CCU, where he has led the program for 17 years.

Ellis’ record at CCU is 297-227. He has the second-most wins in CCU history, trailing only Russ Bergman, who coached from 1976-94 and recorded 306 victories.

The school is planning a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on campus.