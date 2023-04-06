CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football fans will have to wait a while longer to get their first look at the 2023 Chanticleers.

Citing the possibility of inclement weather on Saturday, CCU on Wednesday said it’s canceling its annual spring football game, which would have been the first time out for new head coach Tim Beck, who was hired last fall to replace Jamey Chadwell.

“We are extremely disappointed that we will not be able to play on the ‘Surf Turf’ in Brooks Stadium in front of Teal Nation,” Beck said in a news release. “However, due to the impending inclement weather on Saturday, we made the decision to cancel the 2023 Spring Game for the safety of our student-athletes, families, and fans. We cannot wait to see you for the home opener on Sept. 9th in a packed out Brooks Stadium. Chants Up!”

CCU opens its season on Sept. 2 at UCLA. In addition to the Sept. 9 home opener against Jacksonville State, the Chanticleers will host Duquesne on Sept. 16, Georgia State on Sept. 21, Marshall on Oct. 28, Texas State on Nov. 11 and James Madison on Nov. 25.