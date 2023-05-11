CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina and Charleston are among the eight teams that will participate in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Invitational, according to an announcement Thursday.
The eight teams are:
- College of Charleston (Colonial)
- Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)
- Furman (Southern)
- Liberty (Atlantic Sun)
- Saint Louis (Atlantic 10)
- Vermont (Conference USA)
- Wichita State (American)
- Wyoming (Mountain West)
The Myrtle Beach Invitational will be held Nov. 16, 17, and 18 at the HTC Center in Conway.
UCF, Baylor, Utah State, and UMass all have won the Myrtle Beach Invitational Championship Trophy.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.