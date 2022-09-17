CONWAY, SC – Coastal Carolina remained unbeaten with a 38-26 win over the Buffalo Bulls Saturday.

The Chanticleers move to 3-0 to start the season, while the loss dropped Buffalo to 0-3.

Despite four fumbles, CCU’s offense put up 504 total yards of offense, averaging 9.5 yards per play.

The Chants ran for 221 yards on the ground, lead by redshirt sophomore CJ Beasley with nine carries, 89 yards, and one touchdown.

Quarterback Grayson McCall added 13 yards on the ground, and threw from three touchdowns. McCall was 16-of-24 with 251 yards.

Coastal Carolina will open up Sun Belt play at Georgia State Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:30p.m.