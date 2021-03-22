Coastal Carolina defeats Bryant, 93-82 in CBI Tournament opener in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team defeated Bryant in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational 93-82 Monday afternoon at the Ocean Arena in Daytona Beach, Fla.

CCU (17-7) led all but 11 seconds of the game in picking up the quarterfinal win and the seventh win in its’ CBI history.

Essam Mostafa led the Chanticleers with 17 points and tied his career-high with 16 rebounds. He was seven-of-10 from the field and three-of-four at the free throw line. He picked up six offensive rebounds and 10 on the defensive end in recording his eighth double-double of the season.

The Chants had five double-digit scorers in the game with the Sun Belt’s “Player of the Year”; DeVante’ Jones, leading the way with a game-high 25 points. Kevin Williams and Tyrik Dixon scored 15 points and Garrick Green added 12. Williamson’s point total was a career-high for the junior.

CCU led by as many as 23 (59-36) with 17:39 left in the game. From there the Bulldogs (15-7) began to force CCU turnovers and were able to outscore the Chants 30-17 to cut the lead down to 76-66 with just over six minutes left in the game. From there CCU was able to withstand the Bryant rally and pushed the lead back out to 17 with four minutes left and held on for the 11-point win.

CCU shot 45.8 percent (33-72) from the field and hit nine of its 26 three-point attempts for 34.6 percent. The Chants also did a good job on the boards, out rebounding the Bulldogs 53-31. Along with Mostafa’s work on the boards, Green came up one rebound short of a double-double with nine rebounds along with Jones who also had nine, missing out on a double-double.

The Chanticleers did a good job of making the extra pass finishing the game with 21 assists as Ebrima Dibba had a game and season-high 10 assists. Jones and Dixon finished the game with three steals each.

The Bulldogs came into the game as the fourth-leading scoring team in the nation and showed that ability in today’s game. After only scoring 34 points in the opening half, they exploded for 48 points in the second half.

Chris Childs led four Bulldogs in double-digits with 24 points. Charles Pride scored 17, while Michael Green and Peter Kiss each scored 12.

Bryant finished the game shooting 40.3 percent (29-72) from the field and 10-of-31 (32.3) on their three-point attempts, and hit 14-of-18 at the free throw line (87.5).

The Chants used a 16-2 run the first half to push out to a 48-34 lead. Jones and Dixon had 12 in the opening period while Garrick Green had nine. CCU forced nine first-half turnovers which they turned into 16 points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Chanticleers move on to the semifinals where they will face Stetson on Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The game can be seen live on FLOHOOPS.com or heard live on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5. All Links for the live stats, audio, and video can be found at GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics