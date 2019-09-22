Coastal Carolina Defeats Radford; Docking Picks up 300th Career Win

Coastal with two goals in the second half to get head coach Shaun Docking his 300th career win. Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program picked up another win tonight when they defeated Radford 3-2 in an exciting soccer match. With the win, head coach Shaun Docking picked up his 300th career win.

While the Chanticleers never trailed in the game, the Highlanders never went away and made the Chants work for the victory. Sam Snaith was the main reason CCU picked up the win scoring all three goals for the hat trick.

The freshman from the United Kingdom scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to lead CCU. His goal in the 33rd minute of the first half came off a DZ Harmon assist and sent CCU into the locker room with a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Chants came out in the second half and Tyrone Mondi found Snaith on a crossing play on the back post in the 52nd minute to give CCU a 2-0 lead.

That lead would not be safe as Radford continued to attack the Chants defense and finally broke through in the 60th minute when Thure Ilgner scored for the Highlanders to cut the lead to 2-1.

CCU turned around and just four minutes later Snaith again found himself in front of the goal and scored on as assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng just four minutes later, in what turned out to be the match-winner.

Radford cut the lead on a Bryan Scofield goal with just under 15 minutes left. From there both teams battled as the Chants were trying to hang on and Radford was applying the pressure to find the equalizer.

Albert Ciroi played all 90 minutes in goal and came up with three big saves during the action.

CCU had 11 shots in the game with six on goal while Radford had seven shots with five on goal. The Highlanders had four corner kicks and had two offsides calls. CCU had one corner kick and was called offsides four times.

The milestone for Docking came in his 24th season as a head coach. He started his head coaching career at Charleston Southern (1996-1997) where he picked up 20 wins during his two year-stint with the Bucs, including his last season where he led CSU into the NCAA Tournament.

Docking took over the CCU program in 1998 and has amassed 280 wins during his time in Conway. Along the way Docking has led CCU to 11 regular season conference titles, 10 conference tournament championships and 14 NCAA Tournament appearances.

